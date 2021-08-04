Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Down 17.8% in July

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,600 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 57.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.87.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $199.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.77 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

