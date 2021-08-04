Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92. Mondi has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $57.24.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

