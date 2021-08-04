MONK Price Reaches $0.0754 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MONK has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. MONK has a market cap of $977,354.88 and approximately $2,325.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 111.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008600 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,965,691 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

