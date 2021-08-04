Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.31

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.31.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.