Morgan Stanley Acquires New Holdings in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,875,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,394,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Gores Holdings VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GHVI. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,727,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,171,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,419,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gores Holdings VI stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.64.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

