Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 855,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $37,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter worth $570,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FINX stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

