Morgan Stanley Cuts Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target to $26.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Hayward has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

