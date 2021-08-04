Morgan Stanley Cuts Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target to $26.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.
Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Hayward has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
