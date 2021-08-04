Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 57.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,125 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $40,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $54,504,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

NTLA stock opened at $138.79 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.97.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $91,008,085. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

