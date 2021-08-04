Morgan Stanley Increases BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $102.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. Hovde Group decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $85.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BOK Financial has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.48.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,918. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,682,000 after buying an additional 45,877 shares in the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

