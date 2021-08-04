Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

NYSE:MS opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.64. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $178.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

