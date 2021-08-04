Morgan Stanley Raises Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $225.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVY. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

NYSE:AVY opened at $213.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $111.80 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,271,000 after purchasing an additional 56,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

