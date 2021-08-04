Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 121.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,987,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $38,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

