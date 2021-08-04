Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit’s Quiet Period To End on August 9th (NASDAQ:MCAFU)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit’s (NASDAQ:MCAFU) quiet period will end on Monday, August 9th. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:MCAFU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

