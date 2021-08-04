Multiplier (BMXX) Market Capitalization Tops $2.00 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00005013 BTC on major exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $65,871.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00101607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00144416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,395.92 or 0.99992436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.83 or 0.00844760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

