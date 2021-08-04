Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Holdings Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Murphy Oil worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 135.1% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 113,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.