Murphy Oil (MUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.