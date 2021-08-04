Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Down to $21.25

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.25, but opened at $20.50. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 7,610 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $549,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

