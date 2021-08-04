Mysterium (MYST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,521.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mysterium has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a market cap of $6.51 million and $13,521.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.59 or 0.00838628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00094223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043016 BTC.

MYST is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

