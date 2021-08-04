Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $188.94

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $188.94 and last traded at $188.43, with a volume of 553714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.87. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,784,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,862,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34,422.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 83,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 543,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,086,000 after buying an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

