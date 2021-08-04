National Bank Financial Comments on Real Matters Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Real Matters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

