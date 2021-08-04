National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Tender” Rating for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “tender” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPL. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.13.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE:IPL remained flat at $C$19.95 during trading on Wednesday. 2,406,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,624. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$21.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1488477 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.