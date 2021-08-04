National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 338.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,764 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NESR opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Several analysts recently commented on NESR shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

