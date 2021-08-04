National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. National Retail Properties updated its FY21 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$3.000 EPS.

NYSE NNN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,385. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.05. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

