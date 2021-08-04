Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (GASNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3377 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GASNY stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GASNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

