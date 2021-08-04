NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 230 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 269.29 ($3.52).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded up GBX 2.24 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 209.64 ($2.74). 14,187,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,708,383. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders acquired 95,301 shares of company stock worth $289,397 in the last ninety days.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.