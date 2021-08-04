NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price target on NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.52.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 290,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,176,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.