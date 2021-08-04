NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Position Increased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWG. TheStreet raised NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.52.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

