Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.73. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,248.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

