Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 42.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Navigator were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 809.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 73,812 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 54,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Navigator stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $522.05 million, a P/E ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

