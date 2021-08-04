Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) & Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castor Maritime and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $12.49 million 15.05 -$1.75 million N/A N/A Navios Maritime Acquisition $361.44 million 0.11 $27.61 million N/A N/A

Navios Maritime Acquisition has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Castor Maritime and Navios Maritime Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Navios Maritime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navios Maritime Acquisition has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 61.64%. Given Navios Maritime Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Acquisition is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime -2.19% -0.77% -0.53% Navios Maritime Acquisition 5.07% 1.85% 0.39%

Summary

Navios Maritime Acquisition beats Castor Maritime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

