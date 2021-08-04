Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $1.06 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Neblio has a total market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $782,366.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041036 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00020191 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008291 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002216 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,109,041 coins and its circulating supply is 17,734,271 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.