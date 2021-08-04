NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 516.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,796,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.05.

NEO stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

