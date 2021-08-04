Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 284.96% and a negative return on equity of 67.56%. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,324 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 243.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 995,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEPT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 22,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,905. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $128.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.46.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.