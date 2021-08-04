Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 4.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $511.12. 43,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

