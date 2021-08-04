Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STIM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $85,844.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,672 shares in the company, valued at $703,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock worth $1,497,883 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,463,000. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after buying an additional 148,475 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $13,974,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Neuronetics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 92,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.