New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Equifax by 146.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Equifax by 6.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 113.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EFX opened at $259.69 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $264.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

