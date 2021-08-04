New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after buying an additional 1,410,349 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,050,000 after buying an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,303,000 after buying an additional 507,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 176.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,869,000 after buying an additional 468,898 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $138.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.13 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

