New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,627,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,339,000 after buying an additional 982,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.49.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,588 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

