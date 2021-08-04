New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Purchased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,389,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,084,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,284,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,638,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,513,000 after purchasing an additional 929,882 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 94,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

NRZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.