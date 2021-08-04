New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Short Interest Update

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 49,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695,949. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

NRZ has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.