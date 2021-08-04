Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

Shares of NR stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. 187,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.85. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

NR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.