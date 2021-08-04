Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 134,521 shares.The stock last traded at $24.25 and had previously closed at $25.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEWT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $565.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 78.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 200.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.