NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NEXT traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. 499,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEXT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextDecade stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

