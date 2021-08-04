NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFYEF. Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314. NFI Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6979 per share. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

