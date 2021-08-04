NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,696 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

