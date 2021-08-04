NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NICE. Citigroup lowered their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price objective on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.46.

Shares of NICE opened at $275.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.99. NICE has a one year low of $202.04 and a one year high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

