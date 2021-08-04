Nicos Katsoulis Acquires 2,000 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.01. 6,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

