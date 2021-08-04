Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) is Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Caliber Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868,286 shares during the quarter. Nikola comprises approximately 16.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Nikola worth $23,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 786.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nikola by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NKLA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 715,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,001,585. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

