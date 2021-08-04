Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of Nikola stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. 835,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,001,585. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nikola has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60.

Get Nikola alerts:

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.