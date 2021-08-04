Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nikola has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60. Nikola has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 333.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,987,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,013,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

